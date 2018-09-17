Operation Finale recounts efforts to bring Holocaust architect to justice

There have been several movies over the years that attempt to display the horror of the Holocaust. Sometimes the focus is on the plight of an individual or a family or a village. None of these films is easy to watch. The subject of Operation Finale has been filmed before, but not as powerfully as it is done here.

The facts of the Holocaust are well known and we have seen many documentary films of the atrocities performed by the Nazis in World War II. Operation Finale deals specifically with the capture of Adolph Eichmann, the so-called architect of the Holocaust. There are a few scenes, in flashback, of the slaughter of thousands and millions of Jewish citizens in Europe, but most of the film is about Eichmann and his Israeli captors in 1960.

The intelligence agents of Israel knew that Eichmann was still alive and living in some part of the world, outside of Europe. After 15 years of trying to find him, they know it will not be easy to bring him to justice. It is assumed, correctly, that he is living under a new name in a country that has a substantial part of their population who are Nazi sympathizers.

In Argentina, a lovely young woman meets and falls for a handsome young man and a romance ensues. He does not know she is a Jew; she does not know that as a son of Adolph Eichmann, he has strong Nazi leanings.

On one date he takes her to a Nazi rally in Buenos Aires. She is devastated and leaves. But the seed is planted for the revelation of Eichmann’s whereabouts.

The Israeli team makes a detail plan to capture Eichmann and transport him to Israel for trial. Some agents think that the apparent difficulty of doing that is an incentive to just find and kill him. But the impact of a trial that the entire world can observe is more important than just his death.

They manage to capture Eichmann and hide him in a house while they wait for a plane to take them to Israel. Israeli prime minister, David Ben-Gurion (Simon Russell Beale) comes to the house to emphasize the point that it is more important to get Eichmann to stand trial, alive.

Most of Operation Finale is the drama of holding him and keeping him under control. That isn’t a big problem because he shows a great deal of cooperation. His point is that he was only following orders; the mass killings were not his decision. (Haven’t we heard that before, and since.)

All of the agents here are very passionate about this job. They all had close relatives — some whole families — mercilessly slaughtered under Eichmann’s orders.

There is a delay in the access to the plane to carry them away and they have to spend 10 days in that house guarding Eichmann. They take turns sitting with him. One agent, Peter Malkin (Oscar Isaac), spends more time conversing with Eichmann, trying to learn how it is possible for a human being to undertake the inhuman enterprise attributed to Eichmann.

When the plane is available and they start to move out of the house to the airport, the Nazis have managed to find out where he was being held. They send their ‘troops’ to rescue him, but the Israeli team manages to get away. Eichmann stood trial in Israel, an 8-month affair. In the end he was hanged.

Ben Kingsley plays the role of Eichmann, in his usual expert level of performance. We listen to him speak to the Israelis, especially Malkin, but we never feel any sympathy for him. It is impressive, as it was in real life, how civil and personable he could make himself appear.

Throughout the film, Operation Finale holds our attention. There is a level of tension as the Nazis try to find where the Israelis have taken Eichmann and the Israelis are continuously struggling to avoid detection while waiting for the plane.

Operation Finale is at Harkins Sedona 6 Theater.