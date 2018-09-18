Friends promotes river stewardship with safety boating workshops

COTTONWOOD -- Friends of the Verde River promotes river stewardship by encouraging recreation on the on the river. River recreation, including tubing and kayaking, has joined fishing, birding, camping, and hiking as a draw for visitors to our communities.

With an abundance of open public lands managed by Arizona State Parks, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service, visitors and residents have ample opportunity to explore the Verde River and its tributaries up close and personally.

Safety is a priority when recreating on the river. Learn the basics of safe river recreation with Friends of the Verde River and South By Southwest Adventures.

• Know the appropriate boats and equipment for our area.

• Practice paddling and safe ways to navigate quick water.

• All equipment and gear included.

River conditions quickly change so be aware of the weather and your surroundings.

• What: Safe River Recreation

• When: September 20th and October 13th, 10am-3pm

• Where: TAPCO River Access Point, Clarkdale, AZ

• Cost: $40 preregistration required

• What: Guided Canoe Paddle

• When: October 29th, 8am and 10:30am departures

• Where: Dead Horse Ranch State Park River Access Point, Cottonwood, AZ

• Cost: $15 preregistration required. VerdeRiver.org/events