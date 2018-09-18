Obituary: Kermit Ray Smith, Sr.

Kermit Ray Smith, Sr., age 67, a Camp Verde, Arizona, resident, passed away at home Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.
Kermit was a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve. He worked in the construction field as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator.
Kermit is survived by wife Joni; children, Tahna Smith and Kermit Smith Jr.; daughter-in-law, Deanna; and grandchildren, Austin Anderson, Brandon Anderson, Kody Smith and Kayden Smith; and great grandchildren, Keaten, Kaydence and Korbin.
Condolences my be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
