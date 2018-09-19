Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Sept. 19, 2018

Have a heart ... and this view of Sunset Crater from the west looking east gives you the heart shape cone I was talking about a week or so ago when I sent out photos from the east looking west.

The collapse of the rim of the cone on the backside is what gives us this neat heart shape. The cone is about 900’ above the surface and you will only see this view from the air … maybe from up on the peaks? Sunset Crater is always one of my favorite places to shoot.

Mariah and I took to the sky this morning … I didn’t take a single photo as there just was no beauty to be seen anywhere as far as I could see … smoke filled the entire area up to about 7,000’ msl. This was the aerial equivalent of going for a swim in a cesspool and all who breathe this airborne sewage is doing permanent damage to their lungs and heaven knows what else … these levels of smoke simply are not good for our health. When it is like this I wonder why anyone would bother visiting Sedona … I wouldn’t!

A very fine day today and tomorrow is likely to be the same or better. Made a lot of progress on the book today and I’m still on track to have it finished before Thanksgiving. A line of cards will be made based on the calendar photos and will also be available soon.

Have a beautiful day, keep breathing and smiling … only you can choose to make it so!

Cheers

Ted

Though changed as are my songs from youth,

A voice within my heart still sings,

Live thou in tenderness and truth,

And love mankind instead of things.

Max Ehrmann