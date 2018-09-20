Camera Club photography exhibit at Sedona City Hall

The Sedona Camera Club currently has 66 images created by 23 members on display at Sedona City Hall now through the end of December.

The public is invited to meet the participating photographers at at reception Oct. 18 from 4-6 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 102 Roadrunner Drive.

Exhibition images feature a variety of subject matter including abstract compositions, wildlife, architecture, street photography, nightscapes and portraits of people and pets, and magnificent landscapes of Sedona.

The images were created by using a wide range of photographic equipment. Inspiration for these images is also diverse and portrays work taken from backyards to global travel experiences.

The skills of the members in the Sedona Camera Club range from beginner to advanced. Most pursue photography as a leisure activity, although some are professional or retired photographers. The age range of members are from 30 to more than 80 years old.

The mission of Sedona Camera Club is to encourage and educate its members and the general public in Sedona, Verde Valley and beyond about the art of photography.

The club strives to achieve this mission through monthly meetings, monthly competitions, a mentoring program, as well as outreach with other community organizations and organizing photography trips.

Camera Club Exhibit Chair Mary Ratner says the display is great exposure for the photographers. “This exhibit is a wonderful opportunity for our members to experience an exhibition and get publicity in the local community,” she says.

Sedona Arts and Culture Coordinator Nancy Lattanzi says the exhibit is a first all-photography exhibit displayed at the city. “Usually the exhibit is shared with two artists for a four-month period,” she says. “When I saw the number of submissions offered, it felt natural to have a solo exhibit for the Sedona Camera Club. I hope the public will take time to view and enjoy the wide range of engaging images created by this talented group of photographers.”

City Hall art rotation exhibits are located in the Council Chambers and in the gallery in the Vultee conference room on the campus at 102 Roadrunner Drive.

To make an appointment for best viewing times call Nancy Lattanzi at 928-203-5078 or email NLattanzi@SedonaAZ.gov.