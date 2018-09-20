Flagstaff mayor to speak in Clarkdale on climate action and adaptation plan

Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans will give a presentation on Flagstaff’s emerging Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, a milestone that draws upon success stories from individuals and cities around the world that are making a difference.

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski, will moderate the presentation.

The presentation will be held Thursday, Oct. 11, 6-7:30 p.m. in room M-37 at Yavapai College, 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale.

This session will share the results of Flagstaff’s community listening sessions and how this input shapes a comprehensive roadmap including specific activities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote climate preparedness. A short discussion will follow the presentation.

Written by the Flagstaff community, the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan is built on knowledge of projected local climate changes, sources of greenhouse gas emissions, and community vulnerabilities, priorities, ideas and concerns. It focuses on activities that achieve the greatest emission reductions or those that will do the most to increase community preparedness in the most cost-effective and equitable manner. The vision is based on the premise that an investment in preparation and adaptation is far less costly than reacting.

Mayor Evans will discuss how the plan was developed including goals, achievable strategies and near and long-term actions that focus on nature, water, energy, transportation, land use, waste, consumption, health, prosperity and recreation.