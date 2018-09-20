For The Love of Music Festival comes to Cottonwood

If you like blues, rock, folk, celtic, punk, jazz, indi or electronic music, and you want to support local Verde Valley musicians, you are in luck, because For The Love of Music Festival will be happening Friday afternoon and night, Sept. 28, at the Clemenceau Gym at 1 North Willard St. in Cottonwood.



Hank Levine kicks off the event at 4 p.m. with a solo set on a steel-bodied resophonic guitar. Expect a healthy dose of blues during this set, but with Hank, you know the set will be eclectic. He may throw bits of bluegrass, folk, Hawaiian slack key or rock into the set.

Levine has been playing music for most of his life. He picked up a trombone when he was 8 years old and for 20 years played in orchestras, brass bands and jazz bands.



Playing at a semi-professional level, the highlight of that time was a nine-month stint playing with Sammy Nestico, who is known as one of the most important composers and arrangers of big band swing music during the 20th century.



After moving to the Sierra Nevada Mountains in 1980, Levine put away the trombone and took up the guitar. He was soon playing contra dances, music festivals, weddings and special events with a variety of bands, including a long stint with the extremely busy Wild Mountain Thyme Celtic/Americana band.



Upon moving to Sedona in 2000, Hank continued to play solo, with bassist Jason Teague and with the amazing trio, Kingﬁsher.

This will be Hank’s ﬁnal Northern Arizona performance as he will be moving out of the area a few days after the show.

Kingﬁsher takes the stage at 5 p.m. This eclectic trio is fronted by Hank Levine on 6- and 12-string acoustic and resophonic guitars and vocals.



The amazing Paulie Amato is featured on lead resophonic and electric guitars and on vocals.



The trio is rounded out by the award winning drumming of Matthew Amato, who is also featured on vocals.

Kingﬁsher has been performing throughout Northern Arizona for the past seven years, which is pretty amazing since Matthew is not old enough to drive and Paulie is not old enough to drink. Their music, however, is well seasoned. Hank Levine says that Paulie is the best guitarist he was ever worked with and both Paulie and Hank acknowledge that Matthew is the most talent musician of the three.



The Blunts take the stage at 6:30 p.m.. This self-proclaimed “uke-punk” trio formed one year ago. Fronted by Bekah Hinds on ukulele and vocals, The Blunts feature Derek Hadden on guitar and Jason Fisch on drums. This trio packs a punch to their sets about partying, drag queens and tunes of the West Coast.

Their ﬁrst album, “Drag Queens” is available on Spotify and their video for the title track can be found by the same name on YouTube.

The electronic rock fusion duo, Over The Rhone, will be on the stage starting at 7:30. Blending elements of new age electronica with emo and post-hardcore, this duo of For The Love of Music Festival Sept. 28.

Matthew and Paulie Amato have been playing music together as long as they can remember. Their sets are always tight and exciting and often include a light show.

In this conﬁguration, Matthew Amato does most of the writing and recording, he plays drums, keyboards, bass and does the bulk of the vocal work, while Paulie Amato rips on the electric guitar, adding vocals when needed.



Over The Rhone has already released ﬁve CDs and they are just getting started. Make sure you see them before you are having to pay over a hundred dollars per ticket to see one of their shows.

Dead Dudes Get Wild will be closing down the For The Love of Music Festival, when they hit the stage at 8:30. Although they have only been together for a year, they are already making their mark in the Verde Valley. Fronted by Dartagnn Lumberrough on guitar and vocals, the Dead Dudes Get Wild will live up to their name (except for the dead part).



With Joe Venezuela on second guitar, Dean Robertson on bass and Wyatt Echeverry on drums, this four-man band will make you a believer in passionate punk music from the depths of darkness. They’ve got no dignity, and there will be no escape once their set starts.

Entry into the festival is $5 per person and you can come and go as often as you like or you can stay for the whole event.



Snacks will be available for purchase during the show.



Doors open at 3:30 p.m.