NEWS BUSINESS: Ink Stain Tattoo

A new tattoo and piercing shop opened in Cottonwood last month and owners Joey Bovee and Cheyanne Crum are hoping to serve the entire Verde Valley “and then some.” The shop currently employs artist Chip Taylor and piercer Alex James.

  • Originally Published: September 22, 2018 11:23 a.m.

    • Fast Facts:

    Name: Ink Stain Tattoo

    Type of service: Custom quality tattoos and piercings

    Owners: Cheyanne Crum and Joey Bovee.

    Contact: 928-852-0719

    Location: 516 E State Route 89A, Cottonwood AZ, 86326

    Hours: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday by appointment only

    Goals: “We don’t just tattoo you and get you out the door. The shop is a comfortable safe place. We want our clients to feel like it’s home. It’s not just another tattoo shop. We’re one big family.”

