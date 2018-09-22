Obituary: Joseph Kreiner 1947-2018

Joseph Kreiner, 70, of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Maricopa Burn Center. He was born on Sept. 20, 1947, in Brown City, Michigan, to Anthony and Mary Kreiner.



Joseph attended Brown City High School from 1961-1965 and received his diploma. He served his country in the Air Force as Sergeant during Vietnam.



Joseph worked as an aircraft mechanic in the Air Force; for the Air National Guard and Air Reserves as crew chief and FH engineer; a commercial pilot for ATP; FAA Air Traffic Controller; truck driver; corporate cargo pilot with Chrysler Pentastar Aviation and Active Aero Charters; pilot for Casa 212 cargo aircraft for UN in Angola, Africa; Captain for Boeing 727 for Kitty Hawk Air Cargo and office manager for H & H Trucking.



Joseph enjoyed flying. He just loved to look out and down at stuff. Another interest was being self-employed and running AMSOIL Synthetic Lubricant business.



Joseph is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lucie Kreiner; sons, Kit (Kim) Kreiner of Arizona, Dennis Kreiner of Arizona, Ryan Brown (Hannah) of Michigan, and Josh Schwier of Michigan; daughter, Terri Nelson (Scott) of Illinois; and eight grandchildren.



Memorial services will be held at the VFW Post 7400, 705 E. Aspen Street in Cottonwood on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please make a donation to the VFW Post 7400, 705 E. Aspen Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.



Information provided by survivors.