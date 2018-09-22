Obituary: Karen Day Madden Peters 1946-2018

  • Originally Published: September 22, 2018 11:52 a.m.

    • Karen Day Madden Peters, born Jan. 22, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, died Sept. 26, 2018, in Clarkdale, Arizona.

    No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

