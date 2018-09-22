Obituary: Tony Geraci 1943-2018

Tony Geraci went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 10, 2018. He was born July 24, 1943, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to Anthony and Pat (Phyllis) Geraci.



Tony moved to Flagstaff and Tucson, Arizona, in his later 20’s. He had his own business of painting, drywall and snowplowing. He was known to be reputable and honest.

He so liked the outdoors, hiking and water skiing. Lake Powell was a favorite.



He is survived by his sister, Juliana Chandler (Lee) and family, Mason, Janine Menhennet and Charlene Bartholome (Bill), granddaughter Cheryl. And sister, Sandy Geraci Prodger (Ed) and family, Brian Prodger, Lori Prodger Crumrine (Bill), and many nieces and cousins, including 1st cousin, Ricky Geraci.

He was preceded in death by nephew, Todd Prodger. The Celebration of Life will be held at Mingus Manor, 25 W. Fir Street, Cottonwood, Arizona, at 2 p.m., on Sept. 29, 2018.



Information provided by survivors.