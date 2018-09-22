Yavapai-Apache Nation to celebrate Native American week

CAMP VERDE – Submarine sandwiches, tacos, chili dogs and enchiladas. And a vendor selling fry bread.

Dinner this week at the Yavapai-Apache Nation will be most colorful.

Though there are plenty of events each year with the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s Native American Week, the celebration’s most colorful events are scheduled for Friday.

Friday, the Yavapai-Apache Nation will hold its annual Native American Week parade, which starts near the Administration Building at 9:30 a.m. and travels through the Middle Verde reservation.

Each year, the Nation celebrates Native American Week the final week in September.

Each September, the Nation celebrates Native American Week with a variety of events – and lots of great food.

From Sept. 24-28, the Nation has scheduled mini-carnivals, talent shows, a parade, a fun run and a full day of celebration to cap the week on Friday.

Monday, enjoy craft night and submarine sandwiches at the Clarkdale Learning Center on Beecher Street beginning at 6 p.m.

If Bingo is your thing, head on down to the Middle Verde gymnasium at 6 p.m. Tuesday for fun, games and more submarine sandwiches. The gym is located on W. Datsi St.

For folks who consider themselves stylish, go to the Tunlii Community Building at 6 p.m. for the Nation’s annual Fashion Show, with a taco bar, to boot.

More crafts are scheduled for Thursday, as well as movie night, all at the Middle Verde gymnasium. If you’re hungry, have some chili dogs.

But Friday is the Nation’s big day for Native American Week celebration, with a 7 a.m. fun walk/run at Middle Verde, followed by the parade and then a day full of events at Veterans Memorial Park, below the Cliff Castle Casino Hotel.

Dancers, entertainers and plenty of food from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Nation’s nighttime activities this year are from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information about Native American Week, call the Yavapai-Apache Nation at 928-567-3649.

Schedule of events, Native American Week

Monday, Sept. 24

Craft Night and Community Dinner, 6 p.m.

Clarkdale Learning Center

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Bingo and Community Dinner, 6 p.m.

Middle Verde gymnasium

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Fashion Show and Community Dinner, 6 p.m.

Tunlii Community Building

Thursday, Sept. 27

Movie Night, Craft night and Community Dinner, 6 p.m.

Middle Verde gymnasium

Friday, Sept. 28

Fun Walk/Run, 7 a.m. at Middle Verde Reservation

Parade, 9:30 a.m. at Middle Verde Reservation

Native American Day Event, 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, below Cliff Castle Casino Hotel