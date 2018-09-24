Collective Sedona presents second annual Red Rock Hempfest

The second annual Red Rock Hempfest supporting the Emerson Theater Collaborative will take place at The Collective Sedona Sept. 28-29.



This special fund-raising event will bring awareness to Emerson Theater Collaborative along with raising awareness and education on the industrial hemp legislative that will be on the ballet this November.

Sept. 28, 7-11 p.m., is the VIP Party, all tickets purchased for the event include the night before party. The Red Rock Hempfest begins on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be bought online at www.redrockhempfest.com for $30 to include the VIP Party on Friday, Sept. 28 ,or at the gate on Saturday, Sept. 29, for $35. Kids younger than 12 years old are free.



The festival is held at The Collective Sedona’s Vista Hall on Sept. 28 and at The Collective Sedona’s Courtyard on Sept. 29, 7000 Rte 179, in the village of Oak Creek.

The second annual Red Rock Hempfest™ will focus on bringing together culture, and celebration. Those attending can listen to music, learn about industrial hemp, and check out the latest hemp products.

There will be plenty of music from local and national bands throughout the day, along with guest speakers, vendors showcasing their products, dispensaries sharing their knowledge, food vendors and a beer garden. This is a kid-friendly event.