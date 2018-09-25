Ducey defends voucher decision during debate

PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey defended his decision Monday to sign legislation to allow any student get a voucher of tax dollars to attend private or parochial schools, a measure that voters will decide in November whether to ratify even as they determine whether the incumbent gets another four-year term.

In the first of two debates, the governor insisted that the measure would not mean “universal’’ vouchers because it would cap the number at around 30,000 -- at least until 2022.

At that point, though, it would be up to lawmakers to decide whether to open it up. And proponents have conceded their ultimate goal is vouchers for all 1.1 million students.

But Ducey argued that they’re not really vouchers but “empowerment scholarship accounts.’’

“And these are for parents in special situations,’’ he said.

That is how the system runs now, with students required to show some sort of disability, be a foster child, a reservation resident or attending a D or F school. But the measure Ducey signed, if ratified by voters, would remove all preconditions.

Democrat David Garcia said that would put the parents of those special needs students in competition for the limited vouchers available with others who simply want their youngsters to get a private or religious education at state expense.

Garcia said Ducey’s decision to sign the voucher expansion in 2017 also is a betrayal of the voters who, at Ducey’s behest, approved Proposition 123 in 2016.

That measure will put $3.5 billion into public schools for a decade, with the money coming largely from a trust account already set aside for education. Garcia said people -- including he -- supported the ballot measure based on Ducey’s promise that was just a first step and there would be further action.

That further action, Garcia said, turned out to be expansion of state-funded vouchers.

“I felt betrayed,’’ he said.

Voters will get the last word on those vouchers: A group of educators, organized as Save Our Schools, gathered enough signatures to prevent the measure from taking effect until they get a chance to ratify or reject it in November.

Green Party contender Angel Torres, like Garcia, said people should vote “no’’ on Proposition 305.

He said the priority has to be to fully fund K-12 public education. And Torres said that means not just more money for teacher pay but also to buy the latest technology for students, fix aging buildings and replace textbooks that are 20 years old.

“We can’t afford to have a parallel system,’’ Torres said of private schools attended by students with tax dollars.

Ducey also attacked Garcia for his support of an initiative to hike income taxes on earnings above $250,000 a year to raise $690 million a year for education.

The Supreme Court removed the measure from the ballot because its wording, crafted by education and progressive groups, was misleading. It failed to inform voters the change would affect taxes for Arizonans below that figure.

But the governor said he sees something more sinister.

“The Supreme Court caught David Garcia trying to rig an election and mislead voters and deceive them,’’ Ducey said.

“The Supreme Court caught me rigging an election?’’ Garcia responded. “There is no evidence at all.’’

And Garcia said while he supported the measure, he was not involved in the drafting.

Garcia spent much of the hour-long debate at KAET-TV, the Phoenix PBS affiliate, attacking what he said are Ducey’s broken promises and failed policies. The governor struck back, seeking to paint the Democrat as soft on border security.

Part of that is based on Garcia saying he would defund the Border Strike Force made up of Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement. Ducey credits it with major seizures of drugs and weapons.

But Garcia said when Ducey got the funds for the strike force it was with the promise that state highways in Southern Arizona would be patrolled 24 hours a day. In fact, there are no DPS officers on duty in the area between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Ducey sidestepped the question of that promise of 24/7 DPS patrols, saying the agency is “working with our border sheriffs, our local law enforcement, and our border agents to patrol our highways’’ and stop drug trafficking.

“From 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. they are left unguarded to those traffickers,’’ Garcia shot back, saying he would use the money spent on the Border Strike Force to fulfill the promise of round-the-clock DPS patrols.

Garcia also has said he would remove the National Guard from the border. And he said he would revamp Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a promise that Ducey has translated into abolishing the agency, something his Democrat foe has never actually said,

The Democrat, in turn, took a shot at Ducey for any successes in curbing drug trafficking.

“It is not about the men and women who are doing great work,’’ he said. “It is about you, standing in front of them, as someone who has never worn a uniform, and taking credit for their work, reminding viewers he served in the military; Ducey did not,

Ducey boasted of the economic recovery since he took office in 2015. He said that includes 237,000 new jobs created in the state, to the point where the governor claimed that there are more jobs than people willing to take them.

All that left Torres unimpressed. He acknowledged that companies are moving to Arizona.

“Are they paying a living wage and a wage that (people can) survive?’’ he asked, pointing to recent figures that one out of every seven Arizonans still lives in poverty.

“The economy is booming for the top 1 percent, for the people who have the money to invest in Wall Street,’’ Torres said.”But for workers, our economy is not booming.’’

Ducey and Garcia faced off again on Tuesday. Torres was not included.