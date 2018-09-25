Commentary: Flaws in #MeToo don’t negate its importance

The #MeToo movement – a watershed cultural reckoning against sexual abuse – is about to reach its one-year anniversary.

Last October, The New York Times published an article accusing Harvey Weinstein of patterns of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct. Since then, more powerful men across all industries have been accused and held accountable for sexual misconduct.

Now, Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh is facing sexual assault allegations by Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University. According to Ford, Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party when they were both teenagers in the ‘80s. On Sunday, Deborah Ramirez told the New Yorker that Kavanaugh “exposed himself” to her at a dorm party in 1983. Kavanaugh denies the claims.

MeToo, like many social movements has grown to include a lot different issues. Addressing hostility and inappropriate behavior in the interactions between men and women is a frequent conversation appearing alongside the hashtag.

A complaint I hear all too often from male colleagues and friends is that they are in fact the ones victimized by the movement as it conflates coarse behavior with sexual abuse.

It would be naïve to assume that heightened sensitivity around #MeToo has never been exploited to ruin someone’s career. It’s also fair to recognize the dangers of letting opinions on social media take the place of a prosecutor, judge and jury.

There are undoubtedly flaws in #MeToo that shouldn’t be ignored. On the other hand, when thinking about the implications that come with reporting abuse, it’s more likely that there are more victims still too scared to come forward. Women especially are conditioned to downplay instances of abuse to avoid conflict rather than confront the issue. Additionally, as social media comments flog alleged abusers, accusers are slut-shamed and called liars seeking attention.

With every instance of abuse containing so many nuances, it’s okay to not be sure how to feel. It means you’re using your critical thinking skills.

If #MeToo is making you worry about your behavior, that’s a good thing. We should all be more conscious of how we interact with others. I’ll take the collateral damage of an imperfect movement if it means we are heading toward a kinder, more socially conscious society.