Pastor abuse case shows neglect from parents

I have been reading in the Bugle about the former pastor from Prescott who has been accused of multiple counts of child abuse and molestation, and I have a question.
I would like someone from the County Attorney’s Office to explain why none of the parents of these kids have been charged with anything.
From their own statements, clearly, the mothers, at least, knew their kids were being abused, yet they not only did nothing to stop it, but continued to send their kids back for more abuse!
This sounds to me like, at the very least, neglect, and possibly aiding and abetting!
So why have no charges been forthcoming?
Rick E. Brenfleck
Camp Verde
