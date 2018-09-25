Vote on your principles, not your political party

Editor:

Our nation is more divided than it has been since 1860. It’s not about party per se. Long gone is the Whig Party, abandoned by none other than Abraham Lincoln in favor of the emerging Republican Party (yes, Abe was a Republican) which today’s Liberals may struggle to accept that in those days it was the Republican Party that was anti-slavery.

But that’s an aside. The point here is that we face a mid-term election which according to most pundits will be the most significant of any in our history. Why? Because it will decide if President Trump can continue his quest to drain the swamp or effectively be a lame duck president for the next 2 years. If the Left takes virtual control of the Senate and/or House, the Trump administration will be castrated.

I’m not talking about domestic issues, as important as they are. I’m talking about America on the world stage. If your votes in November turn Left – for local, state, and federal – our adversaries will interpret that as White House weakness.

They’ll play it as disapproval of our Commander in Chief, and like their de factor cohorts in Congress and the Lame Scream Media they will champion the shift in power. China, North Korea, Iran, Russia, and more will just take their time, waiting for the 2020 presidential election. Danger, Will Robinson, danger!

You may not like Donald J. Trump. But do you equally dislike what he’s done for the U.S. economy? Unemployment keeps dropping, wages are rising, corporate investment on our lands is growing, the stock market is booming...I mean, hey, do you have a 401k or IRA? And if you do, have you seen what your retirement investment is now worth? Since literally the day after Trump was elected in November 2016, overall value of such investments has increased by 25 percent to 50 percent or more.

Trumponomics is working, admit it or not. The GOP isn’t, sadly enough, and that angers me much. Yet as you decide to cast your votes in November, please consider practicality and not political party. “Are you better off today than you were 4 years ago,” candidate Reagan asked.

I implore you to determine your vote not on the basis of political party but instead on which candidate stands for your personal principles. Mark your ballot from the heart, not blindly for the party.

