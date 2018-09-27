Mingus Union girls golf returns home, finishes in second

Mingus Union ladies golf returned home on Monday to host three teams and had a promising finish against the older teams.

The Marauders played their first match in the rechristened Agave Highlands in Cornville. Mingus Union hosted Sunrise Mountain, Bradshaw Mountain and Ironwood, finished second, behind Sunrise Mountain.

“They did good,” Mingus head coach Dennis Kitchen said. “Just a few rough holes and it changes their scores pretty drastically but they did good. We haven’t had the chance to be on this course for a while and so it was good for them to get back out and get after it here at their home course.”

Cayla McSorley from Sunrise Mountain finished first, shooting eight over. Kendal Gutierrez, also from SM, was second and Mingus Union sophomore Suzie Tanner took third.

“They’re young and they just need more experience but I’m proud of them, they’re doing good, they’re right in the mix with most of those other teams,” Kitchen said. “Sunrise Mountain, they had two girls that were really great and then we were right with everyone else. So you take those two girls away and we’re just as the other teams.”

Tanner’s third place was the first medal that she’s won. She said it was “exhilarating.”

“I think I did like really good, usually I don’t do this good (laughs), so it was like ‘woo I did it,’” Tanner said.

Tanner shot a 52, +16.

“She shot probably one of her lowest rounds on this course and just happened to be her day,” Kitchen said. “It was good for her.”

This season has been up and down for her, she said.

“It’s like good and then bad and then okay and then good, it’s just all over the place I guess,” Tanner said.

Photo Gallery Mingus Girls Golf Bradshaw Mountain Ironwood Sunrise Mountain 092418 Mingus Union ladies golf hosted Sunrise Mountain, Bradshaw Mountain and Ironwood on Sept. 24. VVN/James Kelley

The other Marauders in the top were Kaila Bowers in fourth, Kaylee Watson in sixth, Victoria Gonzalez in ninth and Haley Rosenberg in tenth.

The match was the Marauders’ first at their home course since it reopened, named Agave Highlands. While it was closed for a few weeks they had limited practice time, sometimes going to Oakcreek Country Club.

“It’s good, like this week we can practice here, so we don’t have to go to Oakcreek for practice,” Kitchen said. “We just have this match this week, the last four weeks we had two matches and three of the four weeks this course was closed, so we got matches and we didn’t get enough practice, so it’ll be nice to work on some of the things that they just haven’t been able to get out and hit as much and get a good feel for it, so I hope next when we go up to Prescott Country Club on Monday I think that we’ll be ready to shoot better scores than what we did (Monday).”

Tanner said it was “amazing” to be back and that the course was really nice. It was previously called Verde Santa Fe.

“The fairways that they reseeded and the greens and around the greens, they’re all much, much nicer than it was before, it was great to be out here,” Kitchen said. “We of course appreciate that they let us here and work with us as best that they can and so it was good. The course looks nice, if you hit it where you should, it’s great.”

The Marauders host the John Uidenich Memorial Invitational on Oct. 13 to close out the regular season.

Tanner said the Marauders, almost all sophomores, are doing better than they thought they would in their first season at varsity.

“The team’s been doing really good overall,” Tanner said.