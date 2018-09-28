New apartments considered at Old Jerome High School

JEROME -- The Jerome Town Council took a trip though the past, but looked into the future, of the old Jerome High school Saturday during a Special Meeting of the Jerome Council.

Town Officials opened the unusual Saturday public meeting in the courtyard of the main building of the old high school built in 1923 with representatives of Verde Exploration Ltd., the current owners of the high school complex.

The council’s regular meeting room was replaced with a circular gathering in the shade of a small tree and blooming yellow flowers.

Jerome Council members walked through art studios, the Western Heritage Furniture workshop and the three large buildings that were once the Jerome and Mingus High School gym, classrooms and woodworking shop.

A 30-foot tall painting of a Mingus Marauder football player still peers over the Heritage Furniture workshop framed by the old domed, custom-wood roof. The hoops and backboards are still there.

Apartments considered

They want to explore further development for residential purposes, said Jerome Council Member Hunter Bachrach.

The Old Jerome High School is zoned Industrial Use, according to Zoning Administrator Charlotte Page. A Conditional-Use Permit would allow for residential use in the Industrial Zone.

At a May 8 Council Meeting, the Jerome Council considered two Conditional Use Permit requests for Verde Exploration Ltd. to convert two spaces in the Old Jerome High School complex into residential apartments, according to minutes of that meeting.

However, a motion was made to table the request until the council received more information, according to the minutes.

Built in 1923 and opening as Jerome High School, it became Mingus Union High School in 1951. But in 1973, MUHS moved to a new school and Cottonwood and the old Jerome High School buildings were purchased by Verde Exploration in 1974, according to a fact sheet handed out at the Saturday meeting.

Since then the classrooms have been converted to art studios for artists such as Robin Anderson, Margo Mandette and Mark Hemleben.

Verde Exploration again approached the Jerome Council at a July 10 meeting and representative and attorney Robert Pecharich proposed that UVX could partner on some projects with the town.

Pecharich said there were 357 acres in Jerome Town limits of Verde Exploration property, some of being on the side of the hill, but also a lot on flat land.

More parking, auditorium

As an example, Pecharich said many residents in town, not tourists, may need a place to park their second car or an RV. Verde Exploration could make parking places available for them, if not for free, then cheaper rates.

The town and Verde Explorations could also work on the future of the old Jerome high school auditorium, he said, adding that it’s a wonderful space that should be restored. “It’s really grand.”

It could be something the town and Verde Exploration could run for things like concerts and meetings, he explained. Verde Exploration would make that available to the community.

“I just wanted to be here to let you know that Verde Exploration has a deep interest in the Town of Jerome and always has, and there is such potential for community use of facilities that are not being used,” he concluded at the July 10 meeting with the council.