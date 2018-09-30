Letter: Kudos to Zach Hauser & Hauser Farms

Editor:

Thanks for the recent front-page article (Sept. 23, “From Farm to Mug for Beer”) about a local effort of some farmers planting barley instead of other crops win effort to save water from the Verde River, save their family-owned farms, and support local breweries.

I found the article intriguing and informative. Kudos to Zach Hauser & Hauser Farms, Speck Farm, The Nature Conservancy, and other investors for their willingness to work together in a venture to protect the Verde River and keep farmland farmland.

All of us who live in the Verde Valley and want to protect the river should be impressed that this cooperative venture saved 47 million gallons of water last June. I hope this undertaking thrives.

Perhaps beer drinkers can help this effort by consuming beer from breweries that use the malt from Sinagua Malt, such as Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. Who would have thought that by drinking beer you could be helping to save the Verde?

Joe Stack

Cottonwood