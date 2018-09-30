NWS: Flash flood watch in Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF --The National Weather Service has put out a flash flood watch in portions of Northern Arizona, including Yavapai County.
The watch starts Monday morning through late Tuesday night.
Remnants from Hurricane Rosa are causing an abundance in tropical moisture, according to NWS.
Rain totals range from 1 to 3 inches, according to NWS.
-- Information provided by the National Weather Service
