Obituary : Brenda Elise Dickey 1959-2018

Brenda Elise Dickey flew to Heaven on Sept. 2, 2018, in O’Donnell, Texas. A beloved mother, daughter and sister, her unexpected passing is mourned by her family, church community and circle of loving friends in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and across the West.



Brenda is survived by her brother, Bill Dickey and his wife, Cindy, of Kirkland, Washington. She is joined in Heaven with her daughter, Katie Marleen Berry; her mother, Eunice Wayland (Dickey) Corbett; and her father, Brantley William Dickey.



Brenda was born on Aug. 28, 1959, in El Paso, Texas, and graduated from high school in Farmington, New Mexico, in 1977.

Following high school, Brenda was accepted into an electrician’s apprenticeship and achieved journeyman status.



This led her to a wide variety of work as an electrician, including a stint at Texas Tech, fiber optic technician at Los Alamos National Laboratories and wind turbine electrician in the O’Donnell area.



Brenda’s kind and generous spirit was often expressed by her love for the dogs and cats she welcomed into her home. Brenda was rarely seen without her much-loved Great Dane, Hoss. A celebration of Brenda’s life is scheduled for two o’clock in the afternoon of Oct. 7 at the First Baptist church in O’Donnell, Texas.

Visit www.memorialdesigners.net to leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.



-- Information provided by survivors.