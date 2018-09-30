Obituary: Patrick John Kinsella, 1954 -2018

Patrick John Kinsella, 64, passed away on Sept. 2, 2018. He was born on March 17, 1954, in Tanana, Alaska. He died at Peppi’s House Hospice Facility in Tucson, Arizona. He had been a patient at the Foothill Rehab Center and also the Tucson Hospital.



Prior to moving to Tucson, Pat had lived in Jerome and the Verde Valley area. He was a tile layer and also worked construction. He served in the military in the Navy. Pat was preceded in death by his mother, Janet; and brother, Kelly Kinsella. He is survived by his father, Yvon B. (Curley) Kinsella of Cottonwood, Arizona; sisters, Holly Consol in Oregon, Robin Ross in Tennessee and Sheryl Bertelson in Sedona; Uncle Jack Kinsella in Cottonwood; nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life to share memories of Pat will be held on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, at the home of Curley Kinsella at 658 S. 7th Place in Cottonwood. Lunch will be served from noon-4 p.m. Please RSVP to 634-2180.



-- Information provided by survivors.