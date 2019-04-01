Film Festival hosts Ballet in Cinema: ‘The Golden Age’ April 7

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, April 7 when it hosts the big screen encore of “The Golden Age” from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. There will be one show at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.



With music by Dmitri Shostakovich and choreography by Yuri Grigorovich, “The Golden Age” Ballet will feature the Bolshoi principal dancers, soloists and Corps de Ballet.

In a seaside town where business and mafia are flourishing, The Golden Age cabaret is the favorite nightly haunt of dancers, bandits and young revelers, where the young fisherman Boris falls in love with Rita, a beautiful dancer, but also the friend of a local gangster.

A satire of Europe during the Roaring 20s, “The Golden Age” makes for an original, colorful, and dazzling show with its jazzy score and music hall atmosphere.

This ballet that can only be seen at the Bolshoi has everything to it: mad rhythms, vigorous chase scenes, and decadent cabaret numbers.

With its passionate love story featuring beautiful duets between Boris and Rita, the Bolshoi dancers plunge into every stylized step and gesture magnificently.

Featuring brand new sets and costumes to accompany this colorful and dazzling production, “The Golden Age” is quintessential Bolshoi, abounding with life and not to be missed.

"The Golden Age" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

