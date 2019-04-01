Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: April 1, 2019

I took this shot a few years ago on a morning flight up to and over the Colorado Plateau. There were numerous storm cells drifting around the area, some large blue holes with the sun coming through and in general all seemed well with the world.

In the foreground there is a rectangular shaped reservoir and just above and to the right of it is Ashurst Lake, above and to the left of Ashurst is Upper Lake Mary and to the left, off screen is Mormon Lake. Left to right on the Horizon is Bill Williams Mountain, Sitgreaves Mountain, Kendrick Peak, The San Francisco Peaks and O’Leary Peak. On the far right side starting at the middle there is a large swatch cleared through the forest and these are transmission lines which bring power from the Navajo Power Station at Page, Arizona, down to the Phoenix area.

It was a great last few days. Friday the kids in the media class at Mountain View Prep school presented a video to the entire school in the gymnasium. It was received very well and the kids did a fantastic job of it. This week we start with a new group of 7th and 8th graders and thanks to so many of you, they will all have cameras assigned to them. I still have a few more to pick up and cannot tell you what a difference it is making. THANK YOU!

Way behind on answering emails … sorry. I have been spending most of every day on the book project and will be uploading the book tomorrow and ordering a sample. That is not an April Fool’s joke either.

Have a beautiful day … what a great way to start the new week!

Cheers

Ted

So each one to his wish, and as for me,

I sit tonight and wait

To find the answers to my soul in me,

And in the beauty of the sky and sea.

Max Ehrmann