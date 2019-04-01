Walt Richardson & Friends return to Sound Bites Grill

April is when the spring kicks in and the fling is in the air. Arizona Music Hall of fame Icon Walt Richardson returns to the Sound Bites Grill Stage with his amazing Reggae Rock One Love Show, Saturday April 6, 7 p.m. Walt brings fellow musician friends drummer Gigi Gonaway, (Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin), lead guitarist Drew Hall, and bass guitarist Marcus Weeden.

If You Go ... • Artist: Walt Richardson & Friends • When: Saturday, April 6, 7 p.m. • Where: Sound Bites Grill, 101 N Hwy 89a Sedona, AZ 86336 at Hyatt Pinion Point, Shops Uptown Sedona. Cross Street Highway 179 • More Info: 928-282-2713 soundbitesgrill.com

“It is an incredible feeling to be able to fill the air with music and be a part of its marvelous effects on people,” said Richardson.

Richardson has an incredible musical history. He is a self-taught musician who began to play guitar at age 9. He is largely influenced by the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, and more. Taking akin to the groove style of playing, much like his influences, Walt plays rhythm guitar and feels the groove of the song is very important.

The groove is a huge part of what music is to Walt. He has played his music all over the world and has had the opportunity to meet stellar artists like Carlos Santana, Burning Spear, Taj Mahal, sharing the stage with bands like Third World to Ziggy Marley.

Walt’s music is very broad, open, and reveals mixed genres. His original music derives from his own spin of folk, rock, reggae, and added African and Latin influences. Having started as a street musician and working his way up to world tours, Walt Richardson has always made his home in Tempe. On Walt’s 60th birthday, the City of Tempe declared January 18th to be “Walt Richardson Day.” He was the first artist enshrined on the Tempe Music Walk of Fame.

“I am a soul, living out and enjoying life as a songwriting, storytelling, and performing, musician,” said Richardson.

Currently, Richardson and his bandmates are working on new tracks for an upcoming CD compilation. The band will be playing some new tunes at the April 6th performance at Sound Bites Grill. The new CD compilation, (title, to be announced), is due to be released in the fall of 2019.

Walt Richardson and Friends celebrates good times with some fun story telling too! Sound Bites Grill is Sedona’s premier entertainment restaurant and live music venue that adorns its walls with guitars signed by famous musicians.

The band behind Walt also has great bios and has performed with some great musicians. They take Reggae to a different level with their own twist!

Walt Richardson & friends is a ticketed event and admission for the show starts @ $20; call 928-282-2713.

Sound Bites Grill is open for lunch and dinner daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday evenings until 10 p.m. Live music is performed most evenings. There is also seating on the patio with red rock views.

For Tickets and further information: call 928-282-2713 or visit soundbitesgrill.com