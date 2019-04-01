Western Perspectives exhibit at Sedona‘s Goldenstein Gallery

American icon Henry David Thoreau said, “The world is but a canvas to the imagination.” Throughout April Goldenstein Gallery showcases the unbounded imagination of their artists with “Western Perspectives.”



A stirring group exhibition that celebrates the diversity of the artistic vision and voice of artists living in the Western Region, “Western Perspectives” features an inspiring array of paintings and sculpture that is full of color, motion and a fresh yet sophisticated sensibility.



An artist develops their work over time, much like they develop their view of the world, both near and globally. Art is their conduit for expression. Some of the artists highlighted are deeply rooted in tradition, while other artists flourish with new styles capturing the imaginations of today as they discover new ways to express their personal artistry.



Representing over 50 diverse artists, primarily local and regional, the gallery is a multi-faceted celebration of life enhancement through art. The public is invited to the opening reception on Friday, April 5, 5-8 p.m., at Goldenstein Gallery located at 150 State Route 179.

Ray Tigerman was influenced at an early age by the works of Georgia O’Keeffe, Lawrence Lee and Ed Mell. He spent his youth recreating the vibrant landscapes and subjects that he was surrounded by- with a fervor. Today he continues to create paintings that reflect his life from his years spent as a cowboy, a ranch hand, a designer and of course an artist.

The evolution of his work continues to emerge through his passion, understanding and depiction of the indigenous southwestern people and wildlife in their dramatic environment. Tigerman’s work can be found in private and public art collections nationally.



Ray Tigerman will exhibit new works for the 1st Friday Reception and participating in Goldenstein Gallery’s Artists-In-Residence program at L’Auberge de Sedona April 5-8 from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, April 7, at Goldenstein Gallery, 11a.m. to 2 p.m. For a complete listing of Artists-In-Residence Events please go to www.GoldensteinArt.com.

Award-winning artist Rafe Terry is known for his beautiful floral portraits as well as his edgy contemporary canyon-scapes. His magnificent floral paintings literally seem to leap off the canvas.



This distinctive style is also reflected in his bold images of the west. Monuments become reminiscent of architecture and the lush panoramas seem to call to the viewers to immerse themselves literally in the movement of light.



A Sedona-Verde Valley native, Cheston Trammel’s work has been profoundly influenced by his early environment and his connection to the land around him. His stunning series of sculptural reclaimed metal bells have resonant tones and captures the essence of the high desert that he loves with interesting and surprising found metal elements.

Multifaceted, he also creates one of a kind furniture pieces from native woods such as the ancient Alligator and Shaggy Bark Juniper.

“If these pieces could talk they could tell us the stories of past centuries,” says Trammel.

The Juniper is valued for its rich abstract grain patterns and golden highlights in which he often inlays turquoise and other elements for added beauty and interest. Collectors from around the globe have Trammel’s pieces in their collections.



His work captures his avid love of the outdoors and the profound interconnection that is woven throughout nature.

For more information on artists, artwork, Satellite Exhibits & Artists in Residence please visit GoldensteinArt.com. Sign up for their monthly E-zine, Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765.

Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery’s address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.