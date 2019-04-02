Mingus Captains Club promotes student leadership

CLARKDALE – Once each month, approximately 40 of Mingus Union’s students get together for pizza.

They also select a character trait and how it applies to athletics or to life.

When economics and government teacher Yancey DeVore assumed duties as athletic director, he “wanted to promote student leadership within athletics and provide support for all sports.”

So he created the Mingus Captains Club.

“I ask the coaches every year to nominate two athletes who have demonstrated leadership and have good character qualities,” DeVore said. “We currently have about 40 athletes.”

The most important part of the Captains Club, DeVore said, is to develop leaders who “demonstrate positive character attributes and have a positive impact on the people they have influence on.”

As part of the Mingus-Clarkdale Literacy Program, members of the Mingus Captains Club read to Clarkdale-Jerome’s K-5 students Thursday.

One of the school’s captains club members, Dallin Gordon attended Clarkdale-Jerome before Mingus Union. For Gordon, a senior, his interactions with Annette Moncibaez’s kindergarten class were a “fun [way] to hang out with the kids.”

“I like being able to give back to the Clarkdale-Jerome kids,” he said.

Mingus Union’s literacy program partnership was something DeVore brought up during one of the Captains Club meetings.

“They responded with a very enthusiastic yes,” DeVore said. “So I called [Clarkdale-Jerome Principal] Steve Doerksen.”

DeVore’s plan was to start the literacy program with Clarkdale-Jerome “and see if we wanted to branch off into the other schools in the future.”

