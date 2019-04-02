Mingus engineering students finish second in real World Design Challenge

COTTONWOOD – Engineering students at Mingus Union High School are learning how the pros operate.

From August to December, a team of students created a business proposal for a surveillance drone that would monitor plant health in a fictitious city.

The team entered that project in the annual Real-World Design Challenge – and finished second in the state.

“This was a huge accomplishment for our school,” Mingus Union Principal Genie Gee said of the challenge, which is designed by professionals, academia and government.

The engineering team consisted of Taylor Allen, Ashton Bialek-Kling, Tyler Griffin, Owen Jones, Jakob Porter and Alejandro Rodriguez. They called their drone MU-114 Sky-Whale.

According to Mingus Union engineering teacher E.T. Lisi, the Real World Design Challenge “provides an opportunity for students to step into the outside world of the unknown.”

“They must rely on their experience working with a team to tackle a complex project that will challenge their ability to work outside their comfort zone,” Lisi said. “The challenge comes from an outside entity on subjects they have never studied where they will compete with others they do not know and be judged by people they will never see.”

From skills acquired through their engineering studies, the Mingus Union engineering team researched, designed, and documented a drone system that met “all required performance specifications, cost limitations, and time constraints.”

They then presented their findings, a final design in the required format, and written and graphic presentations. Requirements that Lisi said were “no less stringent that those experienced by design engineering teams every day, world-wide.”

According to a statement from Ralph K. Coppola, founder of the Real World Design Challenge, the Mingus Union engineering team “demonstrated ability and significant achievement in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

“You are among the best and brightest students in the state and the nation,” Coppola stated on the team’s second-place certificate. “You demonstrated innovation by experimenting with the unfamiliar, challenging familiar processes and methods, pushing the limits of current team thinking and adapting or creating tools/processes to increase efficiencies in your design.”

As the project’s leader at Mingus Union, Owen Jones said that the engineering program “along with the other CTE programs, are especially important because they prepare us for technical fields, some of which we can enter immediately after high school.”

Jones said that through the design challenge, he learned how to keep a schedule and to work toward a deadline.

“Both of which are very important skills,” Jones said. “Elements of every high school class were found throughout the project, because it’s not just about design. We had to learn how to write a bid, and how to communicate with a company. Overall, the project, and the program, is one of the most enriching in our school.”

