Yavapai County Supervisors choose Pierce to serve remainder of Stringer’s term

Longtime State Sen. Steve Pierce was the choice of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Wednesday morning, April 3, to fill the Arizona House of Representatives seat vacated last week by embattled State Rep. David Stringer.

In a 4-1 vote, the board chose Pierce from a field of three nominees that also included former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett and GOP field organizer Steven Sensmeier. Board Chairman Randy Garrison cast his vote for Bennett, while the other four supervisors supported Pierce.

Garrison said the state opted to swear Pierce in at the Arizona State Legislature. The swearing in will occur later today.

Watch the Verde Independent and wwww.verdenews.com for more on the story.