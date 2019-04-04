April 17 open house set for Clarkdale manager finalists

The Clarkdale Town Council invites the community to an open house where attendees can meet the finalists for the town manager position.

The open house will be Wednesday, April 17, 6-8 p.m., at the auditorium of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse (19 N. 9th Street in Clarkdale).

During the open house, community members and regional stakeholders will have the opportunity to learn more about the town manager search process, meet the candidates, and provide feedback to the town council.

“The council met in executive session (Tuesday) night and came up with a prioritization. Now the consultant will contact those folks to offer them the chance to interview. It’s pretty common for some to decline, so we won’t have a final list until she’s worked through those discussions.Once we have a confirmed list of people who have accepted the opportunity to interview, we will release the names,” explained Town Manager Gayle Mabery.

Each candidate will give a brief introduction and interact informally with attendees.

The town council will interview the candidates between Wednesday and Friday, April 17-19.

Clarkdale’s town manager recruitment process has been facilitated through the Novak Consulting Group and resulted in a total of 70 applicants for the position.



The Town of Clarkdale expects to release the names of the finalists by April 10.