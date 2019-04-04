Camp Verde track and field impresses at Sentinel invite

Camp Verde High track and field returned to action with a strong showing at the Sentinel Invitational.

On Saturday the Cowboys competed at the Sentinel Invitational at Chandler Seton Catholic Prep.

“It went really well, most everyone improved pretty significantly, so that was a good step in the right direction,” CV head coach Amy Wall said.

Senior Christopher Holdgrafer took second in the 110 meter hurdles with a season high time of 16.25a, sixth in the 300m hurdles in 44.32a, also a season record and 13th in the javelin, recording a PR of 112-04.50.

The meet featured a lot of bigger schools like Phoenix Arcadia, Bradshaw Mountain, Gilbert Mesquite, Rio Rico and Seton.

“There was a few schools our size but for the most part it was bigger schools, so it was fun,” Wall said. “And there was also a lot of different schools, so it was fun to see different competition. I don’t think it scared the kids at all, they were able to compete an we weren’t dead last in anything. So that was nice, so it was a good meet.”

Sophomore Noah Zimmermann finished fourth in the triple jump. Sophomore Lily Smejkal took sixth in the long jump with a PR of 14-03.25.

Senior Damian Wathogoma was seventh in the discus with a PR throw of 116-00.

Wathogoma, along with the other throwers, like Holdgrafer now, have impressed Wall.

“Our throwers have really improved this year, the last few meets,” Wall said. “Chris actually threw the javelin last meet and he did really well. Damian, he’s one of our throwers, he PRed significantly in the discus and right now he’s ranked 16th, so that’s been nice to see, our throwers start pulling some weight, it’s been good.”

Wall thinks they can send the girls and boys 4x800 relay teams and six or seven individuals to State. The 4x400 relay teams are a possibility but they’re dealing with injuries right now.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys head to the Sedona Invitational on Saturday for a meet stating at 10 a.m. Not only is it a local meet, it features freshmen/sophomore divisions as well as the varsity, an appealing prospect for the young Cowboys.

“We’re really looking forward to that meet especially since our team is so young, with the freshmen/sophomore break up,” Wall said. “I think at this point in the season our kids need that boost of confidence because they’ve been running against so many big schools and older kids that this meet will be real nice to get to and hopefully see some of them get medals and boost their confidence a bit.”