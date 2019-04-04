Forced school unification? HB 2139 would eliminate separate elementary and high school districts by July 2024

VERDE VALLEY – After Monday’s vote by the state’s House Rules Committee, the school consolidation bill known as SB 1073 is three steps away from becoming law.

But a house bill approved Tuesday by the Senate Appropriations Committee would force separate elementary and high school districts to consolidate – or to unify – by July 2024.

Known as HB 2139, the new legislation would take consolidation out of the voters’ collective hands, according to Clarkdale-Jerome Superintendent Danny Brown.

“Local control is very important to voters,” Brown said. “Schools are an integral part of small towns, as they are often the hub of those communities. The people should be able to decide if they want to remain in their district or become a part of something bigger.”

In February 2017, a group led by cattle rancher and Cottonwood resident Andy Groseta first told three Upper Verde Valley school districts that they should merge into one district.

One of those districts, Clarkdale-Jerome, said in a May 2017 letter to Verde Valley Newspapers that it wasn’t interested in either consolidation or unification.

Since then, Groseta and his pro-consolidation group Committee For Better Upper Verde Valley Schools has focused its efforts on the Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek school districts.

To Groseta, HB 2139 “demonstrates that school consolidation/unification is not just an issue here in the upper Verde Valley but is a statewide issue.”

“This would definitely be a step in the right direction to force school boards to do an analysis to see how they could be more efficient in spending tax payers’ hard earned dollars to improve the educational opportunities for our children,” Groseta said. “In today’s business world, we are always looking for better ways to be more cost effective and deliver better results. Schools need to start operating and thinking with that mindset.”

But Mingus Union’s lead administrator said that she’d “rather these ideas come from folks who have actually worked in education, rather than real estate.”

“While I can appreciate the well-intended philosophies of business owners, education is not corporate business,” said Mingus Union acting superintendent Genie Gee. “It’s very much about local control, school identity, and in rural areas – economic impact.”

According to Jason Finger, the new house bill’s mandate to merge “undermines local control of our school districts.”

But the former Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board member “think[s] our law makers are correct in pushing for consolidation around the state to reduce unnecessary administrative wasted cost for maintaining so many small school districts.”

“We all can agree that we need to pay our teachers a better salary,” Finger said. “But we also are expected to be more efficient and responsible with the money that the state allocates for education.”

