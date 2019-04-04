House Rules Committee passes school consolidation bill

VERDE VALLEY – With an 8-to-0 vote Monday, the State House’s Rules Committee unanimously passed the consolidation bill known as SB 1073.

Three steps remain for the bill to become law, as the House Committee of the Whole – COW – and the House Floor will now need to pass the bill before Gov. Doug Ducey could render final approval.

“Due to a lack of 31 votes,” Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter said the Committee of the Whole “will not be hearing bills on the floor” until the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors have replaced David Stinger, who resigned as state representative on March 27.

Should the proposed consolidation of the Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek school districts goes to vote in the November election, SB 1073 means that votes from each of the three partnering districts – Clarkdale-Jerome, Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union – would be counted separately.

This is according to the interpretation of Arizona Revised Statute 15-459.

SB 1073 also states that the consolidated school district would continue to be a member of Valley Academy of Career and Technology – the Verde Valley’s career and technical education program.

Although a draft of SB 1073 also stated that $50,000 would be set aside to help offset transition costs of a new unified district, the appropriation language was removed at the request of the Senate Appropriations Chair but the amount for transition cost would be included in the budget, according to Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter.

Over the past month, SB 1073 has also been passed by the State Senate’s education and rules, committees, as well as its Committee of the Whole – COW – the Senate Floor and the House Education Committee.