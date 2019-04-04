Obituary: Joan Marie Conybear-Thompson 1934-2019

Joan Marie Conybear-Thompson, 84, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Since her birth in a taxi cab in Chicago, Illinois, on April 1, 1934, Joan has shown us all how to live life.

Her family was everything to her. She loved her role as the wife of Bruce Thompson; sister to Paul and Virgie; mother of seven; grandmother of 20; great-grandmother of 16; and aunt to nine.



She showed us all how to live life and to seek out adventure. When sharing experiences with her she was known to say “Yeah, I did that.” She was her own version of Peter Pan, and found joy in the simplest things including nature, most of all collecting rocks, meeting new people, car rides, early walks on the beach, and countless other things.



She was very fair and generous. Her true passion was for the Out of Africa Wildlife Park, where she volunteered for many years. She would light up and was so proud of the park and her role there. She loved the connection she had with the animals and the staff.



An informal Celebration of Life BBQ will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Dead Horse State Park from 11 a.m - 3 p.m.



A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1310 W. State Route 260, Cottonwood, Arizona.



All are invited to join us at Out of Africa Wildlife Park located at 3503 W. State Route 260, Cottonwood, Arizona, on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. for the dedication of two benches in memory of Joan and to enjoy the park as she did.



In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations towards two memorial benches that will be dedicated to Joan Thompson in The Out of Africa Wildlife Park.



Information provided by survivors.