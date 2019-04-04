Retired YCSO Sheriff Buck Buchanan dies

It is with great sadness that Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher recognizes the passing of retired Sheriff Buck Buchanan on April 2, 2019.

“I highly respected him as a traditional Arizona lawman who I considered as very good friend and mentor having worked for him for 16 years. He will be missed and this is truly an end to an Era," Mascher said.

Buchanan held the office of Sheriff in Yavapai County for four terms from Jan. 1, 1989 to December 31, 2004 before retiring.



During his tenure, Buchanan worked diligently towards the modernization of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. He created the Special Crimes Unit to provide a proactive approach to street crimes, gangs and drug offenses. He also developed the first Mobile Command Post in Northern Arizona to include a Mobile Command Vehicle and an armored vehicle for high risk incidents.

He created and implemented the nationally recognized “Volunteers in Protection” (VIP’s) program to augment our ranks. He played a significant role in the creation of Silent Witness while working for Prescott Police Department. Under his leadership, the Camp Verde Detention Facility was envisioned and brought to fruition with capability of housing over 500 detainees.

Buchanan was one of the founding members of Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking (PANT), the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy (NARTA) and was always looking to the future for Yavapai County.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and this community will not forget his service to us. Our prayers and well wishes go out to his friends and family.



Funeral services will be as follows: Date: Saturday – April 13, 2019/ Time: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. / Location: Prescott High School – Ruth Theater, 1050 Ruth Street, Prescott, AZ/ Reception/Gathering of friends and family will follow immediately in the HS Cafeteria from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

--Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office