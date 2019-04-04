Waterline construction causes lane closure on 12th Street today and tomorrow

The City of Cottonwood Utility Department will be installing a water line connection at the intersection of 12th Street and Mingus Avenue starting today until tomorrow.

The northbound lane of 12th Street will be closed at Ash Street. Please use 13th Street as a detour. This work is expected to take up to two days to complete.

Please exercise caution and obey all traffic control signs while traveling in the area.

If you have any questions, please contact Public Works/Utilities Inspector Chris Biggs at cbiggs@cottonwoodaz.gov