Letter: ‘Hands Healing Hunger Fundraiser’ a valuable community service Editor:

Editor:
Christ Lutheran Church in Sedona has a real commitment to help feed the less fortunate in the Verde Valley. To make this possible, they work very hard to host their “Hands Healing Hunger Fundraiser” that is extremely successful, not only because it’s just a whole lot of fun, but also it shows what dedicated people can do when they share a common goal.
St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry in Camp Verde is one of the recipients of the funds they raise, and for that we are very grateful.
Donna McDonald
President
St. Vincent de Paul Camp Verde
