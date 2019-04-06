Mountain View expands IB programming to K-6

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board unanimously voted to expand the International Baccalaureate programming at Mountain View Prep through the sixth grade.

Beginning with the 2019-2020 school year, Mountain View Prep will teach the global perspectives programming to its K-6 students.

Since January 2014, Mountain View Preparatory has been an International Baccalaureate school, and has taught the specialized programming to its K-5 students.

The board’s approval also means that the school’s sixth graders will be taught in self-contained classrooms, just like their elementary school counterparts.

Which was fine to Mountain View Prep sixth graders Avery Trezise and Kenzie Fangman, who delivered a 20-minute presentation to the board that explained why they wanted to see the school offer the international program’s Primary Learning Programme to its sixth graders.

In their presentation, Trezise said that effectively keeping sixth graders in an elementary school-style system is “better for children who learn socially and emotionally, and it encourages independent learning.”

In the school’s specialized programming, teachers “work together to create comprehensive investigations into the themes while covering essential standards,” said Amy Romero, the school’s International Baccalaureate coordinator.

“Students must participate in a personal, social, and physical education program, in addition to foreign language and fine arts,” Romero said. “When exploring ideas, students are urged to consider multiple perspectives and consider how our actions impact others.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42