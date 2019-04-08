Larry and Leslie Latour: Songs and Stories of Two Lives Together

Join Larry and Leslie Latour in a benefit concert for the Beaver Creek Adult Center for their always fun and poignant show “Songs and Stories of Two Lives Together”, Sunday April 14, 3-5 p.m. (show starting at 3:15 p.m.).

Suggested donation is $10 at the door, and is open to the community. All gate and CD proceeds go to the Beaver Creek Adult Center.

Long-time singer/songwriters and now Rimrock residents Leslie and Larry will bring you an emotional and heartfelt collection of tunes about love and life’s entanglements in the intimate setting that is the Beaver Creek Adult Center.



They’ll be spinning their original story songs into a reflection of their lives together, singing their two part harmonies and taking the audience on a heartfelt journey.

Larry and Leslie have been singing together for more than 15 years, and married about that long.

They have four CDs of music, three of them original (Little by Little, That’s Life, and Real Music), and one a CD of Woody Guthrie style folk tunes (including This Land is Your Land of course).

All of these are digitally available on CDBaby.com and iTunes. Typical tracks include Stranded, an autobiographic “what if” love song, Bangor Fair, about falling in love under a dance tent in Maine, and The Winds of Autumn, about dreams of life and love come true.



They’re currently working on a new CD of tunes for 2019.

L & L make the room and audience their own wherever they perform. Kate Hawkes of Sedona’s Red Earth Theatre exclaimed, “Larry and Leslie live what they sing. Joy, partnership and laughter ring through their music and performance.”

Leslie was raised in a family of musicians and artists with connections to the Seeger family, and Larry was strongly influenced by musicians such as James Taylor, The Beatles, and folk icons Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie.

Recently they participated in a benefit concert for a proposed American Center for Folk Music in Pete Seeger’s hometown of Beacon, NY.

Don’t miss this intimate show with the Latours in a very special concert in the intimate space at the The Beaver Creek Adult Center, April 14, 3-5 p.m. (show starts at 3:15 p.m.)