Sedona Vista Village continues transformation

According to a report from Marty Aronson, owner/developer of Sedona Vista Village (Vista Village), the property has completed the bulk of its major façade renovation with two new tenants opening soon (see related article “New Tenants Open at Sedona Vista Village”).

The property is being dramatically transformed from the old Outlet Mall to a new and vibrant center. A new permit has been issued and further perimeter improvements will soon be visible.

Aronson confirmed that the owner of the new Element Hotel, Glacier Hotels and its affiliates, have approximately 25 hotel properties in the Western United States. All of those properties have been listed with a real estate brokerage firm for business reasons completely unrelated to the Village of Oak Creek location.

Glacier reports that this is a decision to test the current market pricing on these properties and there is not any “financial distress.”



Aronson maintains the Element Hotel will be finished, sale or no sale, and the real estate offering will not delay its construction. If anything, it may slightly accelerate the construction.

Weather delays due to snow and rain have affected February/March hotel construction but on other days, ongoing construction activity continues.



Aronson confirmed that the hotel’s target opening date is still September, but weather delays and other factors (monsoon storms) may delay that date.

Lisa Dahl’s Butterfly Burger gourmet hamburger restaurant is in the process of tenant improvement construction -- the bar, kitchen, and other items have been framed and the grease trap has been set underground in the parking lot.



Further Butterfly Burger tenant improvements are scheduled to be completed by May, but the actual opening date is dependent upon final stocking and staffing, according to Aronson.

Final construction documents for Lisa Dahl’s Pisa Lisa II tenant improvements -- wood fired pizza oven, gelato bar, espresso bar -- are going through final revisions. Aronson reports that the goal is for Pisa Lisa II to open before the Element Hotel opens in September.

Finally, Aronson reports that Tuesday Morning and other current tenants continue to enjoy success at Vista Village and plan to be there for many years to come. The community is advised to stay tuned for more new tenant announcements in the coming months.

Sedona Vista Village is located at the site of the former Sedona Village Factory Outlets at 6601 AZ-179, Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaVistaVillage.com.