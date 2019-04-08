Village Yoga, Sedona Kitchen coming to Sedona Vista Village

Sedona Vista Village has announced that two new tenants – Village YOGA and Sedona Kitchen & Bath – are signed, moving in and opening soon.

Village Yoga, the first full-time fully functioning yoga studio in the Village of Oak Creek, expects to open on April 8, with a grand opening in early May.

Village Yoga will occupy a 2,665 square-foot studio space next to the new Westin Element Hotel, in space previously occupied by The Worm Bookstore.

The studio, run by Erin Schaad and co-founded with her husband Nicholas, will feature highly-trained teachers, and offer a wide variety of regular classes, workshops and yoga teacher trainings, health coaching services as well as massages and yoga clothing.

“I am very pleased to bring my new yoga studio to the Sedona area,” said Erin Schaad, owner of Village Yoga. “I look forward to offering our neighbors a wide variety of classes, massages and workshops to help them achieve their optimal health and well-being goals.”

Village Yoga will operate Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information and class schedules will be available on their website at VillageYogaSedona.com.

Sedona Kitchen & Bath is located in a nearly 900-square-foot space that was previously the old Taco Bell building. It’s currently being converted into a modern design center and showroom complete with cabinets, countertops, tile, carpet, wood, fixtures as well as the sale of related items.

The showroom will be run by owner Trevor Michaelis, a well-known local kitchen and bathroom design and construction specialist.

“I am passionate about helping people design and have the bathroom and kitchen of their dreams,” said Trevor. “We will offer several levels of involvement, ranging from full-service remodels with a detailed budget and timeline to laying out various ideas that our customers can implement themselves. We can accommodate any project level by leveraging our buying power to deliver almost everything at discount rates.”

A grand opening is planned for September 2019. Once open, Sedona Kitchen & Bath will operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information at www.sedonaknb.com or 928-301-7856.