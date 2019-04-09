Letter: Thank you Camp Verde for making March-a-Mile for Meals a success

Editor:
The Verde Valley Senior Center would like to say thank you to all who participated in our 4th Annual March-a-Mile for Meals on Wheels on Saturday, March 23rd.
A special thank you to Mayor German and Marshal Rowley who lead our March and, also, to the photographer who waited patiently for the Marchers to return to the Gazebo in order to photograph them.
Also, a special thank you to all those who contributed monetarily, both as individuals and businesses, especially Ace Hardware, Denny’s Thanks A Latte and Quintus.
Also, a special thank you to Denny’s, Ace Hardware, JT Bistro,National Bank, Verde View, All About You, Thanks a Latte, Sutler’s and Las Margueritas for allowing us to place donation containers in their businesses.
We look forward to your participation and seeing you all again next year for our 5th Annual March.
Marie De Clue
Outreach Ambassador
Verde Valley Senior Center
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.