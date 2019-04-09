Mother, daughter allegedly murder matriarch, leaving body in home for 18 months

The Prescott Police Department (PPD) has been actively investigating a homicide at a Prescott residence in the 600 block of Country Club Drive.

At about 8:48 a.m. Tuesday morning, April 9, a concerned citizen reported he had not seen Sandra Aven, a 77-year-old Prescott woman in quite some time.

Officers started their preliminary investigation and located Aven’s granddaughter, Briar Aven, 24, who said that her grandmother was out of town and unavailable.

Briar and her mother, Tara Aven, 46, live adjacent to the missing woman. Several inconsistencies were noted in the story that Briar provided. Tara was contacted as well and provided more inconsistent information.

Briar and Tara each gave information that caused officers to enter into the residence. They found a body of an obviously deceased person, who has yet to be identified.

Officers then secured the scene and PPD detectives assumed the investigation and began to obtain search warrants and take other investigatory measures.

Subsequent interviews with Briar and Tara resulted in confessions to the murder of Sandra in late 2017.

Both suspects also admitted that after the victim’s death, they began cashing numerous monthly payment checks belonging to her. Both suspects will be booked into the Yavapai County jail on multiple charges.

Prescott Police personnel will remain on scene as this very-active investigation unfolds. The Prescott Police Department will continue to pursue leads and gather evidence in these crimes and asks that anyone with information contact Detective John Hanna at 928-777-1961.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.