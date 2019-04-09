Tracie Schimikowsky named chief operations officer for Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce

The Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce has named Tracie Schimikowsky as the chamber’s chief operations officer.

Schimikowsky will manage and oversee the execution of the day-to-day business operations of the organization. She will provide the leadership, management and vision necessary to ensure that the company has the proper operational controls, administrative and reporting procedures, and people systems in place to effectively grow the organization and to ensure financial strength and operating efficiency.

Schimikowsky brings with her in-depth experience that includes nine years with the chamber industry in all areas of programs, economic development, destination marketing/PR, tourism and visitor bureau.

She was previously the CEO for the Camp Verde Chamber and Chino Valley Chamber. Some of her most notable accomplishments were growing tourism for Camp Verde and having the Visitor Center win the “Spirit of Service” award from the Arizona Office of Tourism for the Intergenerational Volunteer program.

She was also instrumental in assisting the Chino Grinder group hold their first off road cycle race in Chino Valley in 2014.

Christian Oliva del Rio, president/CEO said, “I’m excited, the energy and experience Tracie brings, is a perfect match for the direction we are taking the chamber. Her knowledge has been invaluable in starting the process to get our 501c3 status for the Verde Valley Wine Trail. We share the same vison of the chamber’s future and it’s refreshing to know I have a team that can take us there,”

Recently, Schimikowsky was with Enchantment Resort as assistant director of human resources where she obtained her SHRM-CP and Certified Hospitality Trainer certifications. She has a diverse employment background that also includes corporate banking, where she was a treasury specialist. With her human resources certifications, Schimikowsky is an asset for small business chamber members with being able to provide some basic HR business partner guidance on a limited scale as a member benefit.

Schimikowsky is also a WACE Academy graduate, has held the Accredited Chamber Executive designation, a prestigious acknowledgement in the Chamber industry and has the WACE Economic Development Essentials certificate. She has resided in the Verde Valley since 1978 and is an alum of Mingus Union High School.

