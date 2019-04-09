Verde Valley Medical Center’s Lori Smithson receives NAH ‘Living Our Values’ award

Lori Smithson, director of Verde Valley Medical Center’s Patient Care and Surgical Services Each day, is one of five recipients of this year’s “Living Our Values” award from Northern Arizona Healthcare.
NAU reported that when a colleague lost a beloved family member, Smithson worked with others to ensure flowers were delivered to the out-of-town funeral service. She then drove to the service to offer personal support.
Smithson was very private about this, as she is about all her selfless acts of service, but her compassion and consideration was deeply felt and greatly appreciated.
Others receiving this year’s “Living Our Values” awars included:
• Jason Abdin, trauma tech with FMC’s Emergency Department.
• Jill Austin, physician assistant with FMC’s Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit
• Gustav “Bud” Clark, paramedic flight base coordinator with Guardian Air
• Paul Giambalvo, mobile technology architect with FMC’s IT Department.
