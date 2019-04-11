Out With the Old (in with Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts)

Demolition work began this week on the former Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce building that had been located at the corner of State Route 260 and State Route 89A for nearly 40 years. The City of Cottonwood has approved plans for a Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts to be constructed at the site. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas

  • Originally Published: April 11, 2019 2:23 p.m.

