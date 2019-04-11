Puscifer the Store welcomes Carina Round for Record Store Day performance April 13

JEROME -- Puscifer the Store, an eclectic retailer of new and used vinyl, will host British singer and songwriter Carina Round for a special in-store performance on Record Store Day, Saturday, April 13, 3 p.m.

Puscifer the Store islocated at 140 Main St., Jerome.

The live set by Round will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the vinyl debut of her “Things You Should Know” Extended Play (EP) album.

Admission to the live performance is free and guests will be admitted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Capacity in the space will be limited, so guests are encouraged to arrive at the store early.

Before and after Round’s set, guests will be able to purchase albums and other Puscifer-branded merchandise, and take advantage of the store’s other services such as the Barbifer traditional barber station and Four Eight Wineworks Arizona wine and beer bar in the back of the store. Following the in-store live set, Round will do a limited LP signing. Complementary light refreshments will be served.

“Things You Should Know” was first released May 12, 2009. It was a self-released album that received critical praise, such as “stunningly beautiful,” and “an edgy, visceral incarnation of acoustic and indie rock.” Opening with the anthemic fan-favorite “Backseat,” the EP includes the tracks “Do You” and “For Everything A Reason,” both of which were featured in the TV series “American Horror Story: Murder House.” Round has established an immensely loyal and passionate fan base, proving herself as one of the U.K.’s most enigmatic songstresses.

Since the release of “Things You Should Know,” release, Round has garnished further recognition as a member of the Los Angeles and Jerome, Ariz.-based band Puscifer, alongside Maynard James Keenan, founder of both Puscifer the band and the store, and also singer of Tool and A Perfect Circle.

Puscifer the Store is an eclectic, creative mix of a vinyl record store, novelty gift/retail shop, clothing design studio, art installation, and a traditional barber shop. It is also the new home of Four Eight Wineworks, Arizona’s only winemaking incubator. The retailer is open daily and is located at 140 Main Street in beautiful Jerome, Arizona. For more information about Puscifer the band, our namesake, and our online retail offerings, visit https://puscifer.com.

About Record Store Day

Record Store Day is an annual event inaugurated in 2008 and held on one Saturday every April, and every Black Friday in November to celebrate the culture of the independently-owned record store. The day brings together fans, artists, and thousands of independent record stores across the world. For more information or to find a participating record store near you, visit https://recordstoreday.com/.