Verde Valley’s track and field meet

Camp Verde senior Christopher Holdgrafer competes in the 300 meter hurdles at the Sedona Friendship Invitational last month. On Friday Mingus Union will host the Mingus Invitational, the only track and field meet in Verde Valley this school year. The meet starts at 3 p.m. with the girls shot put. Then the running events begin at 3:30 p.m. with the 4x800 relays. There are 14 schools scheduled to attend, including Mingus Union, Camp Verde and Sedona Red Rock. VVN/James Kelley

meet info:

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/351333/info