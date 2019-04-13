Coldwell Banker-Mabery ranked in top 4% nationally

COTTONWOOD -- Coldwell Banker-Mabery Real Estate has just been honored as being in the top 4% of all 3100 Coldwell Banker offices for 2018.



“Having full-time dedicated associates make all the difference in the world”, according to Audra Stadelman, sales manager. “The biggest reason that we earn these awards for production is that our associates bring a full time engagement to the duty of counseling and assisting our clients through the many processes of buying and selling real estate. We must stay informed in the myriad of issues that affect our profession. This particular award is for the per agent production throughout the office. While we enjoy the leadership in our market share, this award really is more meaningful as it recognized the efforts of the individuals that form the team.”

Coldwell Banker is considered “the most respected name in real estate and the Mabery team is a great example of how this has come about”, said Charlie Young, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC. Coldwell Banker has 3100 offices and some 92,000 associates.

For more information, call 928-634-9536 or drop by the office at 1075 S. State Route 260 in Cottonwood.